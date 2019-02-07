Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Health

$110m of Medicare rebates unpaid

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Feb 2019 7:17 AM

MORE than $110 million of Medicare rebates is sitting unclaimed due to Australians who have not provided their bank account details to the government.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan says about 670,000 people are owed money and insists it takes about one minute to provide the necessary information to receive the rebates.

"People need to take responsibility to provide us with their bank account details. We give people ample opportunity to do that and we constantly remind them to update their bank account details with us," he told Nine's Today program on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a federal government review has recommended Australians have access to 10 Medicare-funded sessions with a psychologist without being diagnosed with a mental disorder.

The review recommended access to rebates for psychological therapy services for people who are at risk of developing a mental disorder, The Sydney Morning Herald reports on Thursday.

As it stands Australians have to be diagnosed with a disorder and be on a mental health plan from their GP before they can access Medicare-funded psychology sessions

bank details editors picks finance health medicare medicare rebates refund

Top Stories

    Partner left in despair after another crash on Moore Park Rd

    premium_icon Partner left in despair after another crash on Moore Park Rd

    News AS A Bundaberg mother read the gut wrenching news about another horrific crash on Moore Park Rd - the love of her life flashed before her eyes.

    Batt launches petition to save Crime Stoppers call centre

    premium_icon Batt launches petition to save Crime Stoppers call centre

    News MP launches petition after board announces change

    Baffle's a battle zone as fishing debate heats up

    premium_icon Baffle's a battle zone as fishing debate heats up

    News Fears aired if green zones are implemented

    Four generations of Childers family all go to same school

    premium_icon Four generations of Childers family all go to same school

    News STARTING at a new school can be a scary prospect for many students