PHOTOS: Event remembers lives of siblings killed in crash

Friends and family of Sarah and Daniel Walker came from near and far to remember the siblings.

IT WAS a day of shared stories, laughter and the celebration of two beautiful siblings as people from all over Queensland got together for a fundraising event for Sarah and Daniel Walker.

The duo, who tragically died in a horror crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro last month, were remembered by friends, family and loved ones on Sunday.

Daniel, 22, and Sarah, 30, died after their car was crashed into by another on the Bruce Highway on Easter Monday. Sarah's son Sam was also in the car and sustained serious injuries. Ashley Clark

Event organiser Sue Anderson said the fundraiser in Childers was attended by over 400 people paying their respects to the family.

"It wasn't a sombre event, in fact, it was a celebration of life and a carnival-like atmosphere," she said.

"Friends and family from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Brisbane got together to talk about Sarah and Daniel, to share stories and to laugh at the better times."

Mrs Anderson's son, Nicholas Channells, was a great friend of Sarah's, which is what prompted the event to take place.

She said the day, held at Vintner's Secret Vineyard, was filled with activities, music, food and more with money raised going towards the siblings' family.

"Overall, we have raised more than $10,000," Mrs Anderson said.

"So many people were so generous, it was amazing."

Nathan Bedford plays at the event. Photographer: Sue Anderson

Acknowledgements: