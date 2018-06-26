More than $100k in prizes up for grabs at fishing classic

PRIZE WINNER: Riley Barnes took home a brand new kayak at last year's Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic.

TIME to drop a line, hook a big one and weigh it in.

This year's VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is on from Friday, June 30 and organisers are hoping for another cracking event.

To ensure the annual event goes off with a bang, VMR's Graham Kingston said they had introduced a Fire in the Sky fireworks event for Saturday night.

Mr Kingston said last year more than 1400 turned out , a number they hope to replicate and exceed this weekend for the classic's 13th year.

And with thousands of dollars worth of prizes, interest is already building.

The sponsorship and prize pool is at a record level of more than $100,000, with the senior lucky draw prize including three Quintrex boats with outboards and trailers.

Two of the boats are Explorer 390s with 30hp Suzuki outboards and have wraps specially designed for the classic. While the major prize is a side console Renegade 420 with a 40hp Suzuki outboard.

All boats are on trailers and the prizes include registration, a safety package and insurance for 12 months.

The classic is held at Burnett Heads over three days, with an open offshore category as well as senior and junior estuary categories.

PRIMED: Alex Pratt shows off the big bream he caught at last year's Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic. Paul Donaldson BUN240617VMR8

The estuary fishing allows for catch and release and dead weigh-ins.

Lucky draws will start at 6pm on Saturday and re-start at 1pm on Sunday. You only have to register to participate in the lucky draws.

The junior lucky draw prize is a kayak from Koastal Kayaks. .

Registration forms can be found on the VMR website, https://bit.ly/2yE8QOq, at TackleWorld Bundaberg and the VMR Base at Burnett Heads.

To keep up-to-date, visit the Bundaberg VMR Facebook page.

Registrations are $35 for adults, $10 for children and $80 for a family of two adults and two or three children.