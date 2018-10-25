Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man’s flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.
The man’s flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags. Barry Leddicoat
Crime

BREAKING: Airport cash discovery

by Angelo Risso
25th Oct 2018 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than $100,000 in undeclared cash has been seized at Sydney's international airport after border officers found it hidden inside a traveller's hand luggage and checked bags.

The 40-year-old man was bound for Dubai when Australian Border Force officers discovered $45,000 cash inside his hand luggage during a routine examination on October 21.

The man's flight was also being targeted by currency detection dogs, who gave a positive reaction to his two checked bags.

Inside, split between the two bags, was another $100,200 in cash.

The man was referred to the Australian Federal Police who seized the money.

Anyone carrying more than $10,000 in cash in or out of Australia is required, by law, to declare it.

cash editors picks sydney airport

Top Stories

    PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    premium_icon PARVOVIRUS: Pound dogs sent home after another outbreak

    News IMPOUNDED dogs are being returned to their owners following another outbreak of parvovirus at the Qunaba Animal Management Facility.

    • 25th Oct 2018 7:08 AM
    RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    premium_icon RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    Crime Murdered Bundaberg cabbie's sister's heartfelt plea

    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    Local Partners