Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Finding it hard to get work in the Wide Bay? You're not alone.
Finding it hard to get work in the Wide Bay? You're not alone. Contributed
News

More than 10,000 people in Wide Bay need a job

Shane Jones
by
26th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW unemployment figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the Wide Bay, including Bundaberg, still remains behind the rest of the country when it comes to employment.

The Wide Bay's unemployment rate is 8.5 per cent, which is down from 9.2 per cent in the last quarter in September but 3.4 percent higher than Australia's rate of 5.1 per cent.

More than 10,000 people in the region are currently looking for work.

Worryingly, the number is more than double with youth unemployment.

"Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate remained unacceptably high at 19.9 per cent and Annastacia Palaszczuk has no plan to fix the issue,” Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said.

"Wide Bay is crying out for more decisive action to fix the jobs crisis but Annastacia Palaszczuk doesn't seem to care.

"With business confidence down, one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, and an economy that is flatlining, it's clear Labor has no plan for Queensland's economy.”

The State Government argues unemployment is better now than what is was when the LNP left office in 2015 and say their programs are helping Bundaberg residents get into employment.

"The LNP left the region with a double-digit unemployment rate of more than 10 per cent (in 2015),” a spokesperson said.

"By restoring the successful Back to Work program, the Palaszczuk Government has helped more than 500 employers in the Bundaberg region employ over 1100 Queenslanders.”

This year unemployment rates have gone down more than one per cent overall.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council refuses more applications for dual homes

    premium_icon Council refuses more applications for dual homes

    Council News A LARGE clusters of homeowners are no longer able to use their homes as intended as Bargara and Kalkie property applications refused.

    Massive sales hit the shelves

    premium_icon Massive sales hit the shelves

    Business Up to 70 per cent off jewellery on offer

    Christmas special: Make the most of your subscription

    premium_icon Christmas special: Make the most of your subscription

    Opinion How to get the most from NewsMail package

    PHOTOS: Special visit has kids fired up for Christmas Day

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Special visit has kids fired up for Christmas Day

    Community Bundy's littlest residents had a special visit today

    Local Partners