More than 10,000 people in Wide Bay need a job

Finding it hard to get work in the Wide Bay? You're not alone.

Finding it hard to get work in the Wide Bay? You're not alone. Contributed

NEW unemployment figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the Wide Bay, including Bundaberg, still remains behind the rest of the country when it comes to employment.

The Wide Bay's unemployment rate is 8.5 per cent, which is down from 9.2 per cent in the last quarter in September but 3.4 percent higher than Australia's rate of 5.1 per cent.

More than 10,000 people in the region are currently looking for work.

Worryingly, the number is more than double with youth unemployment.

"Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate remained unacceptably high at 19.9 per cent and Annastacia Palaszczuk has no plan to fix the issue,” Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said.

"Wide Bay is crying out for more decisive action to fix the jobs crisis but Annastacia Palaszczuk doesn't seem to care.

"With business confidence down, one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, and an economy that is flatlining, it's clear Labor has no plan for Queensland's economy.”

The State Government argues unemployment is better now than what is was when the LNP left office in 2015 and say their programs are helping Bundaberg residents get into employment.

"The LNP left the region with a double-digit unemployment rate of more than 10 per cent (in 2015),” a spokesperson said.

"By restoring the successful Back to Work program, the Palaszczuk Government has helped more than 500 employers in the Bundaberg region employ over 1100 Queenslanders.”

This year unemployment rates have gone down more than one per cent overall.