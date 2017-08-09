More than 10,000 free pizzas up for grabs

FREE PIZZA: To celebrate the launch of Domino's new Quality Fresh menu, the Company has announced it will give away 10,001 free premium pizzas from today.

LOVE pizza and want one without having to pay for it? Now's your chance.

All you have to do to score one of 10,001 free Dominos new Quality Fresh pizzas is go on the company's Facebook after 4pm today and enter your details.

You will then receive a code to get a free pizza which will be valid until Sunday.

The giveaway is to celebrate the launch of Domino's new Quality Fresh menu.

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said the new menu had been well received by customers following its launch on Monday.

"Domino's new Quality Fresh range includes the launch of 20 tasty new pizzas and sides over 20 weeks," said Mr Knight.

"We are giving 10,001 customers the chance to find their new favourite pizza by trying one of our new premium pizzas for free.

"We are really proud of every one of our new premium pizzas, which is why we're giving customers the opportunity to try any of our new premium range; they are larger and have noticeably more toppings, making them fantastic value for a premium product.

The new premium pizzas in the Quality Fresh launch include the Loaded Supreme, Cheesy Bacon Hawaiian, Mega Meatlovers, Four Cheese Deluxe, Grand Italian and Chicken and Camembert.

Customers can find their new favourite and claim their free premium pizza by heading to www.facebook.com/dominosaustralia at 4pm AEST on Wednesday, August 9.

For more information on Domino's, please visit www.dominos.com.au.