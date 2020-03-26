More testing to determine fate of Paradise

HAVING outlined potential options for the future of Paradise Dam to undergo further investigation, Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham hopes to see Option 1A - the spillway at maximum height.

According to Table 3 of the report, Option 1A retains maximum primary spillway height (equivalent to a primary spillway level of RL67.6m) and rebuild monoliths R‐W in the secondary spillway.

But the final decision would depend on test results.

Other options expected to undergo further investigation include maintaining the height of the essential works or lowering the spillway further, with extra alternative water supply options as required.

The Building Queensland report states, among other measures, that a geotechnical assessment of the dam foundations­ and development of a 3D geological model were needed.

The report also suggested further sampling and testing of the primary spillway wall to confirm the validity of the design parameters along with a refinement of options, designs and cost ranges using this updated information.

In light of the report, Dr Lynham said he could rule out decommissioning the dam.

Dr Lynham said he'd be listening to the Irrigator Advisory Committee and the new Burnett Catchment Industry Forum throughout this process, SunWater chair Leith Boully agreed on the need for co-operation throughout all stakeholder levels.

For specifics on alternative water infrastructure proposals, she said it could be off-stream storages or raising weirs within the system but she couldn't determined what it would be at this point in time.