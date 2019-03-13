More teams line up for premier comp

GONE MISSING: Bargara's Jordan Barselaar fights it out with Joshua McInnes of Brothers Aston Villa last year. The club isn't playing in the Wide Bay Premier League this year.

GONE MISSING: Bargara's Jordan Barselaar fights it out with Joshua McInnes of Brothers Aston Villa last year. The club isn't playing in the Wide Bay Premier League this year. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: There will be at least one new finalist this season when the new Wide Bay Premier League starts next week.

The season will officially start on March 23 after the draw was released on Monday.

Ten teams will compete in the competition, the highest number in the history of the current format.

There were 12 in the final year of the 3 Cities competition in 2015.

But this year's edition won't have Bargara, which made the finals last year for the first time.

FQWB administrative officer Peter Guest said the club lost players in the off-season, which forced them to move to Wide Bay League 2.

The NewsMail unsuccessfully tried to contact the club for comment yesterday.

The loss of Bargara is combated by the addition of the Wide Bay Buccaneers and Maryborough side Granville.

The Buccaneers are playing after a lack of players meant they could not field seniors sides in the Football Queensland Premier League.

Granville enters for the first time after finishing third in last year's Wide Bay League 2.

The sides are joined by Doon Villa, Sunbury, KSS Jets, United Warriors and Bundy's Brothers Aston Villa, The Waves and the United Park Eagles.

Bingera, the defending champions, are also back.

The Stripeys will start the season against the United Park Eagles at Martens Oval at 6pm while The Waves will host the United Warriors at ATW Grounds at the same time.

Sunbury take on Brothers Aston Villa, the Buccaneers face Granville and the KSS Jets battle Doon Villa in the other games.

There will be no byes this season, like previous years.

Teams will play 18 matches before the finals are held for those that finish in the top four.

The finals will be held in September.