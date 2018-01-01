More storms to come for Bundy

SUMMER RAIN: Last night's midnight fireworks were cancelled due to the weather.

IT WAS a wet start to 2018 in the Rum City with 58mm of rain hitting the region, dampening festivities - and more thunderstorms are on the way.

The unstable weather, including severe thunderstorms, is likely to hang around Bundy until Friday.

The storm warnings went out yesterday and by 8pm lightning and thunder started to roll in.

The 8.30pm Bundaberg fireworks went off with a bang, but the weather then put a halt to a repeat of the bursts of colour at midnight to mark the New Year.

Bundaberg Regional Council made the decision to call-off the midnight fireworks just after 10pm as the inclement weather intensified.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan told the NewsMail there was 58mm of rain recorded in Bundaberg overnight.

She said between 50mm and 60mm fell in areas across the region.

Today will see more thunderstorms, with a "very high chance of showers and possible severe thunderstorms”, Ms Sharan said.

Boaties hitting the water can expect north to north-west winds between 10 and 15 knots and up to 20 knots at some points during the next few days.

People going out to enjoy the sunshine before the storm are advised to cover up as the UV index will be 14, which is extreme.

The mercury will stay in the low-thirties for the remainder of the week in and around Bundaberg.