More school leavers struggle

GUARD OF HONOUR: 2018 graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour.

AN INCREASING number of Year 12 Bundaberg graduates are unemployed and less are attending university, according to the latest Year 12 Completers Survey.

The Department of Education’s latest 2019 Next Step report shows 82.1 per cent of last year’s Year 12 graduates went into further education, training or paid employment compared to 84.2 per cent the year before.

Of the Year 12 completers, 80.8 per cent responded to the survey in the Bundaberg local government area.

Less Bundaberg graduates are studying a bachelor’s degree, with 25.3 per cent this year compared to 27 per cent the previous, while in Brisbane the number was 59.8 per cent. The most popular bachelor’s degree options for Bundaberg were teaching, followed by nursing, then business and human welfare studies and services.

While a bachelor’s degree remains the most popular post-graduation route for Bundaberg students, coming in a close second was part-time employment, which 24.6 per cent of graduates have pursued. This is double the Brisbane total of 12.2 per cent.

Also, while just over four in five Bundaberg school completers are in education or are employed the number of former students who are seeking work or are unemployed is on the rise.

For Bundaberg, 13.2 per cent of Year 12 completers are seeking work and the majority are male with 18.2 per cent of males in this category.

Last year 12.6 per cent of Bundaberg graduates were looking for work and 3.2 per cent were not in the labour force, education or training, but again there was an increase this year with the new total sitting at 4.7 per cent.

Interestingly, St Luke’s Anglican School is one of the schools leading the way across the state.

St Luke’s was higher than both the Brisbane and Bundaberg averages in key categories, with 65.1 per cent of Year 12 graduates studying a bachelor’s degree. No St Luke’s graduates were classified as not in the labour force, education or training and only 4.8 per cent of graduates were seeking work, below both the Brisbane and Bundaberg averages.

