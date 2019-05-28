More rubbish from the kerb to flow to Cedars Road landfill

The Bundaberg Regional Council aims to expand on its application in regards to its landfill disposal at Cedars Road.

The Bundaberg Regional Council aims to expand on its application in regards to its landfill disposal at Cedars Road. Contributed.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is seeking the potential to double its weekly domestic garbage loads into its landfill in Cedars Road.

The council applied to the Planning and Environment Court last week to make changes to its development approval for its landfill near Isis Highway, and is the council's main disposal location for the region's household and commercial waste.

Only a maximum of 30 per cent of disposed garbage at the landfill can be from the kerb, but under the new application the council aims to increase it to up to 45 per cent.

The council also aims to increase the number of days it can use the landfill from four days a week to every day, although with more of a limitation on the amount disposed of on weekends.

If the application was approved the total number of vehicle loads, which includes the kerbside garbage collections, would be 105 from Monday to Friday, and a maximum of 20 loads during a weekend.

However, a council spokesman said that as part of the application, it was applying to increase the maximum kerbside load to 65 loads of wheelie bin trucks or front front-lift waste trucks each week.

Under the current approval, it was allowed to dispose of a maximum 32 loads of domestic garbage loads from wheelie bin trucks each week, he said.

The spokesman said the council will not seek to increase the total amount of rubbish allowed to be dumped, which was currently set at 50,000 tonnes of rubbish a year.

The council was currently dumping rubbish below the approved amount.

There would also not be a significant change in the overall number of vehicles using the landfill site, the council spokesman said.

One of the changes would be that the council will also use front-lift waste trucks to transport rubbish to the landfill.

"This will reduce double handling of waste and improve efficiencies to ensure as much of the region's waste as possible is disposed of at the state-of-the-art Bundaberg Regional Landfill,” the spokesman said.

"The Bundaberg Regional Council...community reference group has supported the minor change application, which will not have any significant change on the overall number of vehicles using the site.

"Council works closely with all nearby residents to ensure there are no off-site impacts from the landfill.”