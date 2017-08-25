More road funding for the regions

COUNCILS in the Wide Bay Burnett will receive an additional $3.2 million of road funding this year.

Councils have been receiving the money since 2015, it has been extended for in the recent State Government budget.

Cr Mick Curran, Chair of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, said that this was great news.

He said councils would match the funding on a 50/50 basis meaning $6.4 million is available to upgrade roads per annum.

In the Bundaberg Region funding has been a catalyst for major improvements to connector roads and bridge projects according to Mayor Jack Dempsey.

"We have experienced major benefits with connector roads like Kay McDuff Dve allowing access to heavy vehicles from the Bundaberg Ring Rd into the adjacent industrial estate area.

"The recent $2.9 million upgrade to the Monduran Bridge... near Gin Gin has provided connectivity for citrus farms, livestock and sawmilling operations to the Bruce Hwy across a significantly flood improved route,” he said.