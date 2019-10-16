More Red Rooster restaurants tipped to close

MORE Red Rooster restaurants are tipped to close as the Aussie chicken giant focuses on profit-making stores to keep the company afloat, a franchise expert believes.

The company has been rocked after seven Sunshine Coast restaurants closed on Tuesday when franchisee Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd was put into voluntary administration.

More than 100 jobs are expected to be lost and the closure has again put the future of the roast chicken brand, which has 360 restaurants across Australia, under a cloud.

Queensland University of Technology marketing professor Gary Mortimer expects more of Red Rooster's 360 restaurants will close.

"I think we will see the rationalisation or the right-sizing of stores," he said.

"Franchisees will elect not to renew their contract.

"It's just another example of how tough it is out there in the food service franchise market."

QUT Professor Gary Mortimer expects more of the company’s 360 restaurants will close in a cost-cutting measure. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian

Professor Mortimer said Red Rooster was facing the challenge of changing consumer behaviour and increasing costs.

"We know poultry is an expensive meat," he said.

"We've seen those poultry prices increase and that's putting a strain on franchisees."

He said rising leasing costs, wages and rent would make it difficult for owners to stay open.

"It erodes earnings and in the case of Red Rooster, they'll leave the market," he said.

Professor Mortimer said the company, which opened its first store in Western Australia in 1972, needed to close its low-earning stores if it was to survive.

"Get rid of the loss-making stores and turn it (Red Rooster) into a small but profitable business," he said.

The marketing professor said the home-grown company "hasn't been as agile" as other fast-food giants in adapting to the changing market.

"That's generally because they're focused on one category which is poultry," he said.

"McDonald's or Hungry Jacks can expand into desserts, into salads or into chicken."

Comment has been sought from Red Rooster owner Craveable Brands.