More rain to come this week

BUNDABERG will have a slight reprieve from the severe weather today until more rain returns to the region at the end of the week.

BoM forecaster Harry Clark said the system producing the heavy rainfall would move north with the worst of the rain over for the region.

"There will still be warnings in place for creek and river rises due to the amount of rainfall experienced,” he said.

"At this stage, showers are likely to return for the weekend, with 15mm predicted for Saturday and five to 10mm for Sunday.”

Yesterday, Bundaberg experienced another full day of heavy rain.

The deluge made up the region's highest October rainfall ever, with 519.8mm bucketing down.

That's seven times the monthly average.

Miriam Vale recorded 512mm in the past week alone.

The heavy rain has also caused caused flooding to the Calliope, Burnett and Mary rivers as well as a major flood warning for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek in the Burnett region.

The latest update from the Bureau of Meteorology was last night at 8.03pm, stating the river levels at Bundaberg were expected to remain below the minor flood level.

Updates will be posted accordingly.

Road closures/flash flooding/damage:

Moore Park Rd

Rosedale Rd (Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd)

Cedars Rd

Kalpowar Rd

Bruce Highway Apple Tree Creek (pot holes)

Bruce Highway Howard (potholes)

Isis Highway (potholes)

School closures:

Updated at 8.10am.

Avondale State School

Bullyard State School

Givelda State School

Lowmead State School

Rosedale State School

Wartburg State School

Yandaran State School