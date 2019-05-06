More rain needed to prevent cane farmers' 'heartbreak'

Ruby and Sonny Youngberry make the most of the glorious Labour Day weekend weather.

Ruby and Sonny Youngberry make the most of the glorious Labour Day weekend weather. Mike Knott BUN060519WEA1

THE weekend's rain was "beneficial" but short-lived.

Labour Day was a clear and bright public holiday despite its cool beginning of 12.2 degrees.

The rain had not really been enough for sugar-cane farmers in the aftermath of a dry summer.

Bundaberg Cane Growers' chairman Allan Dingle said that some farms in the area have not received 200 mm of rain since December, while the average rainfall was over 400 mm.

"It is probably the driest summer in Bundaberg for 50 to 60 years that I'm aware of," Mr Dingle said.

He said there would be "heartache" among cane farmers if there were no more overland flows and water in the dams.

"It would be better before the crushing, we don't want a wet crushing," he said.

Mr Dingle said the crushing was likely to be in late June or early July, although a date had not yet been set.

He said the rain that fell on the weekend "wasn't really enough" for cane farmers, although it might not have been as welcomed for other crops.

"It's pretty hard to please everyone," he said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the Bundaberg airport measured 2.6 mm of rainfall on Saturday, although across the Bundaberg area it was generally around 5 mm.

She said there was more rain further south, with about 12 mm of rain recorded in Maryborough.

Ms Ford said this trough was the reason Bundaberg reached a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees on Monday, the lowest temperature recorded for the city in May so far.

"The trough did bring cooler air with it," she said.

"The next few days will warm up, with cooler temperatures on the weekend again."

In Bundaberg the total rainfall recorded so far this month is 13 mm, while the total average for May is 67 mm.