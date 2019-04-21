More rain forecast for the region

BUNDABERG got its first heavy downpour on Saturday night with 6.2mm measuring the highest daily rainfall of the month so far.

While there is just a 60 per cent chance of showers along the coastal fringe tomorrow, the Bureau of Meteorology expect rainfall to pick up again Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak said the shower activity seen over the weekend could be expected to increase again as an upper trough moves into the area.

"This could combine with a moist onshore flow and become a coastal trough along the coast, which always enhances shower activity,” Mr Blazak said.

"The only problem is there could be a sharp cut off with heavy rainfall to none, so there could be some uncertainty where that trough may position itself.”

A 90 per cent change of showers are predicted on Tuesday however he said rainfall would depend on where the trough ended up.

The meteorologist said at this stage numbers looking anywhere from 8mm to 20mm.

"That's quite a range, but most people will see at least 8mm and a quarter of the area will get at least 20mm,” he said.

"That's a fairly big number which suggests one or two isolated locations might be getting up around the 50mm mark.”

From Thursday onwards Mr Blazak said Bundaberg could expect a run of fine days.

Easterly swells over southern coastal waters are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing through the long weekend.