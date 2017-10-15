24°
News

More rain to come today but how much?

http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/watl/rainfall/pme.jsp
by Chris Honnery, The Sunday Mail (Qld) and News Corp staff writers

MORE rain is on the horizon for much of Queensland on Sunday, even though Saturday's severe thunderstorms dumped a month's worth on some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating significant rainfall along much of the east coast this week, with totals of up to 200mm expected during the next eight days.

Today however, between 1 and 5mm of rain is predicted for Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Bundaberg and Warwick can expect 10 to 15mm while Toowoomba can expect 15 to 25mm and Fraser Coast and Gympie: 25 to 50mm.

More than 50mm is expected for Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast faces the most rainfall with up to 80mm predicted today. 

The average October rainfall for the Sunshine Coast is 70.1mm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology forecast queensland rain weather

News Corp Australia
The 15 films in our Great Night In Family Movie Collection

The 15 films in our Great Night In Family Movie Collection

MOVIE reviewer Leigh Paatsch rates all 15 movies in News Corp's Great Night In Family Movie Collection. Which is your favourite?

Woman flown from Fraser Island with broken arm

The LifeFlight Bundaberg Helicopter.

The woman was flown to Hospital

New penalties for careless drivers

At 11pm on Easter Monday, brother and sister, Sarah, 30 and Daniel Walker, 22 were killed instantly after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

Drivers who injure or kill will face harsher penalties

Glass, chair thrown during late-night fight at the Club Hotel

LATE-NIGHT FRACAS: An ambulance was called to treat a tourist who suffered cuts to his forehead.Photo Contributed

Police investigations continue

Local Partners