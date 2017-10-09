More rain and storms for the week ahead

Lifeguards Erin Gardner and Cleo Kauffman watch on as storm clouds roll over at Nielson Park Beach.

IT'S going to be a week of humidity, cloud cover, showers and thunderstorms, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Spokesman Richard Wardle said the mercury will peak at 31 degrees tomorrow, four degrees above the October average, and it will bring rain and possible storms.

"There will be a medium chance of showers in the late morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon,” Mr Wardle said.

"Wednesday will see much of the same with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees as well as showers and thunderstorms.”

Mr Wardle said the wet weather would continue into the week, with high humidity levels to stick around until the weekend.

"Every day we are expecting rain, thunderstorms and light winds,” he said.

"Over the weekend Bundaberg will get to a maximum of about 26 degrees with cloud cover and more rain.”

The wet weather news comes as Higgins Storm Chasing released predictions of 11 cyclones developing in Australia between now and April 30.

Jeff Higgins posted on his weather forecasting website that five of the 11 predicted cyclones were to develop into a severe category three or worse.

"Also up to five of the 11 cyclones could potentially cross the Australia coastline,” he wrote.

His forecast, released on Sunday night, was followed by the Bureau of Meteorology's cyclone outlook release announced by Premier Palaszczuk on Monday morning.

"A typical number of tropical cyclones are likely to form in the Australian region this season,” the Bureau's outlook says.

Mr Higgins broke down his forecast to show which regions would be hardest hit by cyclones this season.

"Two of these systems potentially crossing the Queensland coast with one along the Gulf Coast and one along the East Coast,” Mr Higgins wrote.

But this week won't be quite as intense, with the biggest rainfall total in Bundaberg predicted for the weekend.

"Heavier showers are expected on Saturday afternoon with about 25mm of rain predicted for the region,” Mr Wardle said.

"On Sunday, Bundaberg could experience up to 6mm of rain.”