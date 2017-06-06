More questions than ever after cashless card meeting

PUBLIC MEETING: Dozens of people turned out last night to share their views and discuss the Cashless Debit Card.

"FEDERAL issues will impact the people of Bundaberg on a state level".

This is just one reason why Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson decided to host a meeting last night regarding the Cashless Debit Card.

Ms Donaldson said since it was announced the card could be brought to Hinkler her office had received phone calls from distressed residents.

"People have come in and phoned my office crying," she said.

"They don't understand it and haven't been given any answers."

It was a full house at the Bundaberg Bowls Club with about 100 people turning up.

FULL HOUSE: About 100 people turned up to the meeting.

"There was a variety of community members there to voice their concerns, from students, pensioners, carers, unemployed and business owners," Ms Donaldson said.

"Some are worried this card will cause more crime," she said.

"And the card will also affect the tourism and hospitality industries which Bundaberg thrives on."

Ms Donaldson said people had travelled from Gladstone and Brisbane to show their opposition to the card coming to the Bundaberg community.

She said there were now more questions than ever about the card and she would fight with locals to have them answered.

"Constituents have approached me and said nobody is listening to them," she said.

"We made a resolution last night to get together and fight this."

SHARING VIEWS: Some attendees spoke about their views of the proposal to quarantine some welfare recipients' benefits.

Ms Donaldson said the aim as to reduce people's anxieties and help find answers to their questions when it came to the cashless debit card.

"I haven't been able to fully dissect it all (last night's meeting) yet, but when I do, I will give Keith Pitt a chance to respond to the questions," she said.

Under the cashless card, 80% of some welfare recipients' benefits are quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble and withdraw cash.