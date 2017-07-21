22°
Lifestyle

More Qld parents delay sending children to school

Emmaline Stigwood | 21st Jul 2017 6:41 AM
Fuse

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE parents are choosing to delay sending their children to school as they struggle with knowing when they are ready.

For the first time, researchers have looked at data from about 221,500 Queensland state school students and scoured parenting blogs for what drives the trend that saw the number of delayed starts double between 2010 and 2014.

Queensland University of Technology's Professor Susan Walker and Dr Amanda Mergler said about 2.9 per cent of children started school a year later, with boys and children born just before the cut-off date for school entry most likely to be held back.

Parents feared their child would fall behind or be too young to resist peer pressure when they hit high school.

"Surprisingly, though, the child's academic readiness or development was rarely mentioned," Dr Mergler said. "No one said 'I want my kid to be in front', it was always 'I do not want my kid to be left behind'."

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks education queensland

JOBS: New Bundy supermarket to open by Christmas

JOBS: New Bundy supermarket to open by Christmas

SCORES of jobs are in the pipeline as a new grocery store prepares to fill the space left by Coles at Westside Plaza.

Easement unease made feuding neighbours displeased

The Larsons faced serious charges but a magistrate earlier heard their neighbour brandished a meat cleaver.

Feud over easement sparks Mothar Mountain mayhem

Bundy woman says dog who could be killed saved her life

Karina Weston.

Morning hearing will determine dog's fate

Nurse in $17K Centrelink fraud while earning $107K

GUILTY PLEAS: Nurse Suzanne Filmer, 54, outside court yesterday.

Five years later she's only repaid $321

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Linkin Parker singer Chester Bennington has died on what would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

OJ loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Bundy woman wins $20k New York acting school scholarship

Former Bundaberg High School student Alana Bellert made it to the semi-finals of the modelling competition of the World Championships of Performing Arts at Los Angeles and has won a scholarship to a prestigious New York acting school.

'It's the Olympics for acting, dancing, modelling and singing'

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE HALF ACRE ON 2 TITLES

Miara 4673

Rural 3 1 5 O/O $365,000

Fantastic lifestyle Down by the river side, barramundi and boat ramp virtually at you own back door, ideal for fishing and prawning , crabbing and boating...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $299,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $310,000

This is position plus being so close to Stockland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price