More people seeing GPs, getting better care in region

'GREAT RESULT': Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland PHN chair Peter Dobson says evidence shows the patient experience is getting better.

AN ANALYSIS of the latest health data by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows local GPs are providing better care in the region.

Wide Bay Sunshine Coast and Central Queensland PHN chair Peter Dobson said the data found nine out of 10 adults reported that their GP spent enough time, showed respect and listened carefully.

"Our communities rely on local GPs to listen to their concerns and take the time to explain their options in a way that is respectful and easy to understand

"This report is a great result for people in the community who need their local GP to help them look after their health,” Dr Dobson said.

The number of people in the PHN's area putting off a GP visit has also decreased, down to one in seven from one in five.

"Evidence shows the patient experience is getting better, it really demonstrates the hard work that GPs do to provide the best possible care.

"We have practices all across the region that are providing accessible and affordable health care to communities.

"There has also been a significant decrease in the number of adult patients in our region who put off seeing a GP even though they needed to,” he said.

In 2013-14 almost one out of every five adults across Central Queensland, Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast avoided seeing a GP. This dropped to one in seven in 2015-16.

"I'm sure we've all been in the position where we're too busy and can't find the time to look after ourselves but it's really good to see that families are taking the time manage their health,” Dr Dobson said.

He said that in some cases it wasn't just our busy lives that meant people put off a trip to the doctor but also the associated costs.

Data showed that in 2014-15, for every 17 people who saw a GP there was one who avoided or delayed getting help due to the cost.

This dropped to one out of 22.

"We know that individuals and families who may be struggling with the rising costs of living will often put their health at the bottom of the list,” Dr Dobson said.

"However we've been pleased to see that fewer people have to put off going to see their local GP due to the cost.

"The most recent data available to us also shows that our communities feel that their local practices are providing affordable and accessible, top quality health care,” he said.