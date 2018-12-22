More Neerkol victims come forward after tell-all book

Ms Mary Adams talks about recovery from sexual abuse. Ms Adams was abused by Catholic Nuns and Priests, during the 1960's, at the St Joseph's Home orphanage at Neerkol, near Rockhampton. September 2018

THE release of a confronting book claiming sexual abuse of children by two of Rockhampton's most respected former Catholic priests, has brought more victims forward.

A Long Way from No Go includes claims of molestation by Father Mick Hayes and the alleged rape of a six-year-old child by Father Grove Johnson.

Author, Tjanara Goreng Goreng has been described as brave and courageous by readers but her story has been disputed by the CEO of Catholic Social Justice Australia, Father Frank Brennan.

Tjanara Goreng Goreng shares her story in A Long Way From No Go today.

Father Brennan was a lifelong friend of Father Hayes and a relative of Father Johnson.

He says it was "inconceivable" the men could have done what they are accused of and the "belated, inconsistent" claims against them should not go uncontested.

Ms Goreng Goreng's story has drawn two more women forward to share their story publicly for the first time.

Mary Adams met a priest she thought was called Father Johns while living at Neerkol Orphanage near Rockhampton in the early 1960s when she was 12.

Unlike most of the other children, she wasn't sent to Emu Park for school holidays but was kept behind to look after the presbytery.

At the time, Father Reginald Durham, who was eventually convicted of child sex abuses, was on leave. She said his leave replacement was the priest she believed was named Father Johns.

"He smoked, he was very friendly and light-hearted," she said.

VINDICATED: Mary Adams talks about being sexually abused by Father Grove Johnson at St Joseph's orphanage at Neerkol. Bev Lacey

"Some of the other children who didn't go on holidays asked me to arrange a meeting with him to tell him about how terrible the orphanage was, so I arranged for five of us to see him the next day while the nuns were in prayer."

After the meeting the priest asked Mary to talk more with her, but without the other girls.

Later that evening, and after asking her friend to hide outside and listen, she returned.

She said he started talking to her about Adam and Eve and got out his fob watch.

"He told me he was going to do something to help me relax," Mary said.

"I can't remember the words, but he waved the watch backwards and forwards in front of me, making me repeat the words."

Father Grove Johnson is accused of horrific sexual abuse of children. Contributed

Mary said his tone changed, he became angry and she got scared, so when he lifted her up and carried her to the bedroom, she pretended to be asleep.

Now shirtless and with an erect penis, she says he lifted her dress, removed her pants and pulled her legs apart.

It was only when Mary yelled out 'Father, you're committing a mortal sin," that he pulled himself up and "ejaculated all over me".

Mary obeyed his demand not to tell anyone and the fear of being sent to reform school kept her quiet.

Eventually she told her story to the Royal Commission hearings in Rockhampton and was instrumental in securing an apology from the Rockhampton Diocese to victims of child sex abuse at Neerkol.

Mary read A Long Way From No Go after a friend gave her a copy of the book and Goreng Goreng's account was very similar to her experience.

"When I read that part about Father Johnson, it was him to a tee," she said.

"Because of the fob watch and the way he abused her, it reminded me exactly of him."

A statement from the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton said there was no record held by the Diocese of Fr Grove Johnson being appointed to St Joseph's Orphanage at Neerkol.

A Long Way From No Go, with Julie Szego, is published by Wild Dingo Press and was released on September 3.

They would not confirm whether the records were complete or whether there was a record of a Father Johns.

"The Diocese has fully cooperated with the police investigation regarding Father Grove Johnson and will not be providing any further information unless the police request further information," the statement read.

Mary reported her attack to Rockhampton Police in 1995 and gave a statement but said she heard nothing back until "three or four years ago".

"They came to my place, in suits, to do more investigation after I gave my testimony to the Royal Commission," she said.

"Then I got a call saying they thought it was an old priest in a nursing home in Rockhampton, but he was too old to do anything with.

"That was the end of it. I never heard anything again."

Queensland Police confirmed that officers attached to Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit had investigated historical sexual offences against both Father Grove Johnson and Father Mick Hayes.

In a statement, they said Father Hayes was deceased at the time certain complaints were made and Father Grove Johnson died "prior to any QPS actions being taken against him".

In early 1996, Mary contacted the Bishop at the time and told him she'd written a manuscript and could prove what had happened to her.

"We arranged a meeting at St Stephen's in Brisbane," she said.

Father Mick Hayes was heralded for his tireless work in social justice for Indigenous people but has now been accused for a second time of child sexual assault.

"I went into the cathedral into a room at the back with my pages and I started reading it out loud to him.

"He told me that in those days they never kept records of priests' movements, they were just scribbled on a pad.

"(He) didn't do anything.

"No-one has ever helped me and that's why when I read Tjanara's book I felt vindicated, that there was someone else out there."

Kathy (not her real name) also contacted The Morning Bulletin after reading MsGoreng Goreng's story.

She said she was in total shock to see the story on the front page and felt she had no choice but to support her after reading claims that she was lying.

"She was not the only victim; Father Hayes has been protected for far too long," Kathy said.

Kathy's family also did not believe her and like Mary Adams, she said seeing the story made public helped to validate her experience.

Reverend Dr Grove Johnson died on January 8. Contributed

She believes the Catholic Church in Rockhampton should be held accountable, even if just to pay for counselling.

"The Central Queensland community needs to hear about the abuse these 'so called pillars of society' perpetrated on innocent children and vulnerable adults," she said.

"Tjanara Goreng Goreng is only one brave survivor.

"There are many victims dead and alive whose stories are just as traumatic.

"Most people think the big bad Catholic priest stories are from faraway places, but the same things were happening in Rockhampton and Central Queensland, on their doorstop."

Kathy recalled Father Mick Hayes from her student years at The Range Convent in Rockhampton.

"From the very first time he wrapped his arm around me and stuck his tongue in my mouth ... to this day I can still feel it," she said.

"He would rub himself against us, squeeze our breasts ... he was a huge man and you couldn't get out of his grasp.

"All the girls hated it, we were scared of him.

"He put his hand down my auntie's pants when she was nine and tried to get to her all the time.

Hundreds of people gathered to farewell Father Mick Hayes when he died in 2011. Chris Ison

"My auntie was a lady and never swore or anything, but when she told me he was a 'dirty bastard' it was the first time I'd heard her talk with that kind of hate."

Kathy says Father Hayes' abuses are well-known in the Rockhampton Murri community.

But like Tjanara Goreng Goreng, she still acknowledges the good work he did for Aboriginal people in Central Queensland.

"At the same time though, he was using those contacts to manipulate parents to get access to the young ones," she said.

Kathy didn't bring her own children up as Catholic, such was her fear of them being near a priest.

Tjanara Goreng Goreng aged 13 in 1971.

She says she still has faith in God, but not the people who represent Him.

For Mary Adams, the greatest impact of the attempted rape was her shattered confidence in God.

"I felt and communicated constantly to the presence of God, but after the incident with the priest, I could no longer connect or rely on my sense of relationship with Him," she said.

"Something in me shattered and I have not been able to re-establish any sense of spirituality in my adult life.

"It is I who have carried the burden of being a sinner and being banished from God."