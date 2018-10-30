More locals are logging on to report issues to council's app

LOGGING ON: Almost 200 issues have been submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council through their new app.

SNAP Send Solve reports are steadily rising as more residents take advantage of the quick and easy method of reporting an issue to Bundaberg Regional Council.

In August this year Bundaberg Regional Council launched the new customer service platform after registering as an authority with Snap Send Solve, a free mobile app which enables residents to easily and accurately report problems.

Governance portfolio spokesperson Cr Helen Blackburn said as of mid-October almost 200 requests had been lodged through the platform.

"We have seen clear increases in the number of requests lodged through the Snap Send Solve app over the last three and a half months which is an indication that word is spreading about its ease of use,” Cr Blackburn said.

"In a recent case study, a member of the community was walking to a local coffee shop when they noticed damage to a pathway manhole which had become a potential trip hazard.

"Within hours, council staff were on the scene to repair the damage. This is a fantastic example of how residents can become our community champions and assist us to improve community infrastructure for the thousands of people who live in and visit the region.”

Residents can download the app for free on their mobile device and if they see a Council issue to report, they can open the app, snap a picture, send it through and Council will solve the problem.

Apple device users can download the Snap Send Solve app from the App Store and Android device users can download the app from the Google Play Store