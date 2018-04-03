More land needed to secure future of Bundy sport: Report

ROOM TO MOVE: The region needs more land for sport, a report has found.

MORE land is needed in the Bundaberg region to adequately support sport now and into the future, a new report has found.

The NewsMail can reveal a draft report prepared by Brisbane-based company Ross Planning for the Bundaberg Regional Council, found the region was under-supplied with land for sports use.

It also said that situation would continue into the future if nothing was done now.

The draft report was part of the Sport and Recreation Strategy for the next 10 years. The recommendations are yet to be provided to council and have not been adopted.

However, a council spokesperson said they were delighted by the level of community feedback in the report.

The 100-page document, released last month, says currently council has 114ha of land for trunk sports parks in the region.

Trunk sports parks are those that are owned or managed by the council, including areas such as Salter Oval.

The report says that the council is under the required standard sports parks for people ratio, which is 1.6ha to 1000.

The report adds that by 2026, with a reported population of 109,796 that figure will need to be 174ha.

The Local Government Infrastructure Plan has identified the addition of two new parks would increase the land to 142ha overall.

The identified land is proposed at Ashfield Sports Park, which will be a neighbourhood sports park and Thabeban Road in Norville, which will be a regional sports park.

Both were outlined in the report.

The council was asked for more information about the proposed parks but "planning advice (was) currently unavailable to respond to the question".

Responding to NewsMail questions after the report, the council said it was committed to fulfilling the required remaining space to get Bundaberg adequately complemented by sports parks in the region.

"Council has a number of options available to it to increase the availability of recreational reserves," a council spokesperson said.

"This can include developer contribution as part of a development application; discussions with the State Government to access state-owned land and partnership arrangements with existing sporting organisations."

Check out tomorrow's NewsMail as we look at the future of key sports in the region.