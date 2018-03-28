More information needed on vans

Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil is concerned that mobile food stalls at Bargara would affect takeaway sales at the club.

A DECISION whether to allow food vans to operate near Christsen Park in Bargara has been put on hold.

At Bundaberg Regional Council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor asked for the issue to be put on hold, saying more information was needed.

All councillors agreed with Mayor Jack Dempsey who asked for the item to be placed on the agenda of the next council meeting.

In this month's council briefing meeting, held last week, plans were floated to allow licencing to mobile food vansat the park following the completion of upgrades.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters raised concerns about allowing mobile operators in the area, saying local businesses may be affected by the food vendors.

The NewsMail spoke with the Bargara Golf Club, which neighbours the park.

Manager Ian Gash said he was not aware of the plans and said it would be detrimental to the club and other neighbouring businesses.

Mr Gash said the location for the food vendors was right outside his office window and there was no need for it when the club offered the same services.

"If they offer exactly what we have already, we don't see a need,” he said.

The item will be mentioned in next month's meeting of the council.