More funding for North Burnett recovery after cyclone

REBUILDING: The bridge on Glencoe Rd near Monto was swept away by flooding generated by ex-Cyclone Debbie.

THE North Burnett is now eligible for Category B assistance under the jointly funded Commonwealth and State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements after Tropical Cyclone Debbie and associated rainfall and flooding between March 28 and April 6.

Working closely with local farmers and suppliers, North Burnett Regional Council has completed an assessment of agricultural damage in the areas most affected, with councillors and staff liaising with relevant government departments to lobby for additional support for the region.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said although not all encompassing, the assistance would help ensure primary producers could recover and return to normal as soon as possible.

"Council has made and will continue to make representations to all levels of government for appropriate assistance for our community,” she said.

To apply for assistance eligible primary producers can phone 1800 623 946 or visit www.qraa.qld.gov.au.