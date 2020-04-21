More eyeballs set to look at Bundaberg’s upcoming meets

Ten Taubada's, who won on Sunday, will be racing on a new date.

Ten Taubada's, who won on Sunday, will be racing on a new date.

RACING: Bundaberg race meets are on the move but for good reason.

The NewsMail can reveal the next meet will be held on Tuesday, May 5, after Racing Queensland moved all events to Tuesday rather than Sunday, which was when the last meet was held on the weekend.

Bundaberg is hosting all meets in South East Queensland Coast Zone after Racing Queensland split the state into zones to adhere to restrictions in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

Every second Tuesday after May 5 will have a meeting in Bundy.

“We are now racing on a Tuesday,” Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said.

“We’ll be on more Sky 1 channels than Sky 2,” Rethamel said.

Sky 1 is the larger channel of the two, with more viewers.

The news coincided with Rethamel celebrating a win on Sunday with his horse Ten Taubada’s.

He won his second straight race in Bundy, with the Darryl Gardiner-trained horse winning his first race in the open field.

Ten Taubada’s has now won three of his past five races in Bundy and his last two.

“It was pretty exciting to see him step up and win in the open class,” Rethamel said.

“He’s a favourite with people and opened in the betting as favourite. He’s well liked and well supported.”

Rethamel said the Bundy conditions were suiting him and he was improving on sand.

Ten Taubada’s will now fully transition into the open class and possibly overtake Gardiner’s horse Al’s Briefs.

“Both are fantastic stalwarts of the region,” Rethamel said.

“It’s nice to know there is a Bundy-trained horse aiming to continue the legacy of Al’s Briefs.”

The other winners of the day were Gossiaux in race 1, Windquest in race 2, Ubirr Rock in race 3, Mia Singa in race 4 and After The Storm in race 5.

Ubirr Rock is trained by Bundy’s Mary Hassam.