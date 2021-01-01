More COVID fragments found in Bundy’s wastewater

FURTHER testing has revealed additional viral fragments of COVID-19 has been found in local wastewater.

The samples which were collected on December 30, returned positive results for treatment plants at Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said the results were concerning and it was an important reminder for residents and holiday-makers to get tested if they were experiencing any symptoms.

"These positive test results are concerning as they may indicate either a recovered case or undetected active cases living in or visiting the area," she said.

"It is very important that anyone in the Bundaberg and Elanora catchments who has COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, comes forward for testing (and) if there are active cases in the area, it is important that we detect them early to prevent further transmission.

"We've announced 12 wastewater results in the past eight days and Queenslanders are responding fantastically by getting tested - please keep it up."

It comes after results were released on Christmas Eve revealing sewage water had tested positive for viral fragments in Bundaberg, Bargara and Brisbane suburb Wynnum.

In addition, Bundamba, Merrimac, Victoria Point, Oxley Creek, Goodna, Fairfield, Cairns North, Redcliffe and Nambour have also recently returned positive results.

While no new cases were reported across the state today, a second case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Queensland and the male overseas traveller aged in his 50s, is currently in hospital.

The case brings Queensland's total cases to 1253, 13 of which are currently active and the state recorded 5105 tests within the last 24 hours.

Dr Young said she while the New South Wales cluster new Victorian cases were very concerning, Queensland was in a good position right now.

"While we are not changing any restrictions to New South Wales and Victoria at this stage, as we've seen, things can change really quickly with this virus, so I continue to urge Queenslanders travelling to these states to reassess their plans - if it is not necessary, then consider staying here," she said.

"The health and safety of Queenslanders has and always will be our first priority when making these decisions.

"We've worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the Queensland community and we do not want that to come undone because of complacency, so please keep up your social distancing, hand washing, and providing contact details at venues."

To access a full list of COVID-19 testing locations, with interactive map and postcode search, click here.