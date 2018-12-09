Menu
"Jordan" the koala at the Daisy Hill Koala Centre. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Environment

More bushland preserved for koalas

by Thomas Morgan
9th Dec 2018 12:36 PM

THE State Government has announced an extra 190,000 hectares of bushland will be preserved in an effort to save Queensland's struggling koala population.

The locations were recommended to be added by a report published by the Koala Expert Panel in 2017, which concluded that habitat restoration would provide a 'relatively high' chance of populations recovering.

Environment minister Leeanne Enoch said the State Government was making good on its promise to protect the iconic animal.

"The science tells us that the biggest threat to Queensland's koala population is the loss of habitat, and that is why we are taking action," Ms Enoch said.

The land has been added to essential habitat mapping, and the government claimed it was made possible by the passage of its land clearing laws.

RSPCA spokesman Mark Townend said the changes were a good start.

"Being on the receiving end of 24,000 wildlife animals, 400 of them being koalas in the 12 months, anything which can be done to protect their habitat is a good thing as far as the RSPCA is concerned," Mr Townend said.

