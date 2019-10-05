Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam at 75 per cent.
An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam at 75 per cent.
News

More Bundy farmers to get access to free dam water

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
5th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG and Isis region farmers with water access from the four water courses not supplied by Paradise Dam will now be able to access the free water being released from the structure.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Sunwater was releasing about 100 megalitres of water from yesterday into four watercourses not normally supplied by the dam.

The water release is part of the safety initiative to lower the dam’s water level to 42 per cent.

“The decision last month to release water from Paradise Dam was not taken lightly with so much of the state in drought,” Dr Lynham said.

“However, safety is always our priority.

“The Government, through Sunwater, is seeking to maximise the productive use of the water that has to be released, which is why it is free.

“Now irrigators with water access rights already on Elliott River, Mahogany Creek, the Gregory River, and Logging Creek will also have access to free water from the dam.”

Sunwater is starting the release at around 100 megalitres per day across the four streams.

anthony lynham irrigators paradise dam sunwater
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    premium_icon Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    News A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake of this week’s sacking of CEO Adrian Pennington.

    KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    premium_icon KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    Crime Alicia Little's story shows why this is the deadliest time for women

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Bundy bust: Man charged after $84k, drugs and guns found

    premium_icon Bundy bust: Man charged after $84k, drugs and guns found

    News CASH, drugs, guns and ammo has been uncovered by Bundaberg detectives during a raid...