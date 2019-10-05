More Bundy farmers to get access to free dam water

An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam at 75 per cent.

BUNDABERG and Isis region farmers with water access from the four water courses not supplied by Paradise Dam will now be able to access the free water being released from the structure.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Sunwater was releasing about 100 megalitres of water from yesterday into four watercourses not normally supplied by the dam.

The water release is part of the safety initiative to lower the dam’s water level to 42 per cent.

“The decision last month to release water from Paradise Dam was not taken lightly with so much of the state in drought,” Dr Lynham said.

“However, safety is always our priority.

“The Government, through Sunwater, is seeking to maximise the productive use of the water that has to be released, which is why it is free.

“Now irrigators with water access rights already on Elliott River, Mahogany Creek, the Gregory River, and Logging Creek will also have access to free water from the dam.”

Sunwater is starting the release at around 100 megalitres per day across the four streams.