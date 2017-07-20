More body cameras for cops in Bundaberg

PICTURE THIS: Constable Amber Belford shows off one of the body-worn cameras more police will start wearing as part of stage two of the statewide rollout.

POLICE officers in Bundaberg will be better protected with stage two of the Queensland Police Service state-wide roll out of body-worn cameras by the State Government.

Member Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed the news and said officers were pleased to see the new technology delivering improved performance and services for Bundaberg.

The stage two roll-out of the body worn cameras will start in this month and see the total number of devices in use across Queensland increase to 5100 including 42 in Bundaberg.

In 2016, stage one of the BWC roll-out delivered cameras for 26 police stations, 47 road policing units and 13 tactical crime squads within the south-east, central and north Queensland.

"These cameras have seen significant benefits to police, and the Bundaberg community can feel confident knowing that local officers are equipped with evidence gathering technology,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This is a major advancement for police and delivers on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to keeping our frontline officers safe.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the government allocated more than $6 million over three years to provide cameras to police officers to help keep them safe.

"With 2400 new cameras distributed throughout the state as part of stage two, as well as the redeployment of existing cameras to identified stations, the Palaszczuk Government has delivered the largest roll-out of BWCs in Australia and the third in the world,” Mr Ryan said.

"The Stage 2 roll-out will see body-worn camera equipment and training rolled out to an additional 142 police stations by December 2017.

"The deployment of all 5100 body-worn cameras will see this capability delivered to a total of 168 police stations throughout the state.”

"Frontline police including general duties officers and specialist police such as Road Policing Command officers, tactical crime units, rapid action and patrols groups benefited from stage one of the BWC roll-out, and now we are expanding this across Queensland.”