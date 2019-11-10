More bad behaviour at Capricornia Correctional Centre

THE run of bad behaviour at the Capricorn Correctional Centre has continued after a prisoner was hospitalised following an assault yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the prison just after 5pm to attend to a 53-year-old male prisoner who had suffered facial fractures after an assault.

Paramedics transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

A QCS spokesperson confirmed that two male prisoners were involved in a physical altercation yesterday afternoon at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

"One prisoner was transported to hospital for treatment and returned to the centre last night and the other prisoner was assessed at the medical centre," the spokespersons said.

"The Corrective Services Investigation Unit has been advised."

CONSTRUCTION ONGOING: The Capricornia Correctional Centre is in the midst of a significant expansion which will almost double its prisoner capacity.

This latest altercation comes after a stream of bad news emanating from the correctional centre

There were two prisoner uprisings in October.

Following a 'code black' 31 prisoner riot, allegedly over sugar packets and TV remote controls, there was another 'code silver' incident where three prisoners took to the roof of a cell block and correctional officers were injured.

Last month the Crime Corruption Commission charged seven central Queensland corrective service officers with a total of 12 serious criminal offences following an investigation.

Three custodial correctional officers were suspended from duty after being charged with criminal offences relating to the use of force and misconduct in public office.

The QCS spokesperson said three other officers who were charged were already suspended.

One of the officers who was charged is no longer employed by QCS.

The Morning Bulletin understands four of the officers will face charges including misconduct in public office, disclosing the existence of a confidential notice and common assault.

These officers will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 25.