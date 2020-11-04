‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard

ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard

Labor candidate Mark Denham hasn't written off a fourth attempt at the Noosa seat despite finishing third in the recent state election.

The long-time paramedic took a lot of positives out of his recent campaign which resulted in him finishing behind LNP's James Blevin and independent Sandy Bolton, who retained her seat.

He said his campaign strategy was a little bit different this election claiming it was "more about Annastacia than me."

Mr Denham was one of a number of Coast Labor candidates who did not attend their respective Meet the Candidate events.

'Well-deserved': Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

Voters deliver Coast results experts didn't see coming

But Mr Denham said it was merely a coincidence.

He claimed he had prepared for the event all day and only pulled out at the last minute due to a family issue.

"If people don't like me not being there bad luck," he said.

"My family is more important."

He said Labor's strong showing across the state was "very heart warming."

He believed the Premier's strict border restrictions and resulting low COVID-19 numbers were big factors in Labor retaining the state.

"I had people come up to me and say, 'I am going to vote Labor for the first time in my life'," he said.

ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham with wife Tracy at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard

Mr Denham said there were still things he wanted to do but would not stand in the way if a more suitable Labor candidate put their hand up.

"If someone else put their hand up I would step back," he said.

"They would have the same beliefs and drive for the community.

"I would probably end up being their campaign manager."

An increase in votes from the previous election left him in good spirits but still contemplating what else he could have done.

"You always think you should have rung more people or knocked on more doors," Mr Denham said.