Morcombes hit 500 school milestone with safety message

Denise and Bruce Morcombe spoke to hundreds of South Burnett primary school students about personal safety this week.
Denise and Bruce Morcombe spoke to hundreds of South Burnett primary school students about personal safety this week. Michael Nolan
Michael Nolan
by

THERE are few primary school aged students that don't know the story of Daniel Morcombe.

While the 13-year-old's death made headlines across the country, it is his parents, Bruce and Denise, who keep his spirit alive by working with schools to promote personal safety.

The couple spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Kingaroy talking to Year 3-6 students.

"We have three main words," Mrs Morcombe said.

"Recognise, react and report.

"We want kids to recognise the body clues, like butterflies in their stomachs, sweaty palms and if they feel sick in the stomach."

It is important students pay attention to these clues whether in school, at the shops, online or at home.

Wednesday marked the 500th time the Morcombes have address a school to talk about personal safety.

The Morcombe family started running the school session in 2011 after the then-Queensland premier Anna Bligh named them Child Safety Ambassadors.

"We did a few beforehand, but since then the Queensland Government, Queensland Police and us wrote the Daniel Morcombe Child Safety Curriculum," Mrs Morcombe said.

These lessons are taught across the state.

At the end of each session, students are split into two groups.

They compete for who can yell, "No, my body belongs to me", the loudest.

This makes students comfortable voicing their concern, in the hope it scares off an attacker.

South Burnett
