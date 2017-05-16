Morcombes get personal during visits to Bundy schools

TEACHING Bundaberg children to be safe so they don't suffer the same fate as their son is the reason Bruce and Denise Morcombe are in the Rum City.

Mr Morcombe opened the conversation at Coral Coast Christian School today by asking students if they needed to learn about personal safety.

Daniel Morcombe Foundation: Bruce and Denise Morcombe visit Coral Coast Christian School.

He understood some may have felt bored and not wanted to learn, as they already felt safe.

But he told the students how son Daniel also felt safe.

The important thing was being prepared, Mr Morcombe said.

"One day during school holidays, he wasn't looking for trouble,” he said.

"But sometimes in life trouble finds you and if it does you need to have some important skills.”

IMPORTANT LESSON: Bruce Morcombe speaking to students at Coral Coast Christian College today. Mike Knott BUN160517MORECOMBE9

Mr Morcombe said was a long time ago, before the students were born. He didn't go in to detail.

He didn't need to. Even children who weren't born then know Daniel was taken from a bus stop and murdered by Brett Cowan on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

But today, Mr Morcombe said it was better to learn from what happened than be sad about it.

He and Denise form the central part of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, which teaches the key safety message "recognise, react and report”.

Yesterday, students learnt how to use responses provided by their bodies, such as butterflies in their stomach, to identify if they were in a situation they didn't like.

In person or on the internet, Mr Morcombe said it was important to know what to do: recognise unsafe situations, react and report it to an adult such as a teacher.

The Morcombes have visited more 600 schools in Queensland and across Australia and will continue to visit schools in Bundaberg tomorrow.

Mr Morcombe hoped children would go home thinking about the talk and remembered the important message behind it.

"Go home and have the conversation with your parents, brothers and sisters,” he said.

"Think about personal safety and what you can do to ensure you stay safe.”