27°
News

Morcombes get personal during visits to Bundy schools

Emma Reid
| 16th May 2017 4:10 PM
KEEPING KIDS SAFE: Breanna Scheffer, Denise Morcombe, Bruce Morcombe, Benjamin Scheffer and Annalise Stuart.
KEEPING KIDS SAFE: Breanna Scheffer, Denise Morcombe, Bruce Morcombe, Benjamin Scheffer and Annalise Stuart. Mike Knott BUN160517MORECOMBE1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEACHING Bundaberg children to be safe so they don't suffer the same fate as their son is the reason Bruce and Denise Morcombe are in the Rum City.

Mr Morcombe opened the conversation at Coral Coast Christian School today by asking students if they needed to learn about personal safety.

He understood some may have felt bored and not wanted to learn, as they already felt safe.

But he told the students how son Daniel also felt safe.

The important thing was being prepared, Mr Morcombe said.

"One day during school holidays, he wasn't looking for trouble,” he said.

"But sometimes in life trouble finds you and if it does you need to have some important skills.”

IMPORTANT LESSON: Bruce Morcombe speaking to students at Coral Coast Christian College today.
IMPORTANT LESSON: Bruce Morcombe speaking to students at Coral Coast Christian College today. Mike Knott BUN160517MORECOMBE9

Mr Morcombe said was a long time ago, before the students were born. He didn't go in to detail.

He didn't need to. Even children who weren't born then know Daniel was taken from a bus stop and murdered by Brett Cowan on the Sunshine Coast in 2003.

But today, Mr Morcombe said it was better to learn from what happened than be sad about it.

He and Denise form the central part of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, which teaches the key safety message "recognise, react and report”.

Yesterday, students learnt how to use responses provided by their bodies, such as butterflies in their stomach, to identify if they were in a situation they didn't like.

In person or on the internet, Mr Morcombe said it was important to know what to do: recognise unsafe situations, react and report it to an adult such as a teacher.

The Morcombes have visited more 600 schools in Queensland and across Australia and will continue to visit schools in Bundaberg tomorrow.

Mr Morcombe hoped children would go home thinking about the talk and remembered the important message behind it.

"Go home and have the conversation with your parents, brothers and sisters,” he said.

"Think about personal safety and what you can do to ensure you stay safe.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bruce and denise morcombe bundaberg coral coast christian school daniel morcombe

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

THE central Bundaberg area is the most hard hit by unlawful entry, according to Queensland Police data.

'We will all be worse off': Petition against cashless card

PETITION: Leanne Donaldson's change.org petition has more than 100 signatures so far.

Bundy MP launches change.org petition

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

Water supplies may be contaminated

Morcombes get personal during visits to Bundy schools

KEEPING KIDS SAFE: Breanna Scheffer, Denise Morcombe, Bruce Morcombe, Benjamin Scheffer and Annalise Stuart.

Region's students learning vital safety information

Local Partners

Car crash causes fuel leak near Biggenden

AN accident occurred earlier this morning when a car collided with a semi trailer on the ISIS highway.

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

DOUBTFUL: Rail campaigner Jeff Addison is doubtful a fast rail will happen. He now takes the bus, after commuting via rail for years.

Rail advocate says fast train for the Coast is "totally unrealistic"

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

WORD WHIZZES: Scrabble enthusiasts Liz Blanch, Louise Player, Shirley Burke, Jennifer Law and Virginia Christian.

Tournament happening in Bundy

Celebrity chefs confirmed for famers market

PACKING A PUNCH: Councillor Judy Peters with Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein at the launch of this year's Bundy Flavours.

More than 15,00 expected to converge on Alexandra Park

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

THE beauty of India manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!