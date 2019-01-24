Moranbah model to walk at Melbourne Fashion Week

WHEN 16-year-old Brooke Mackrill first started modelling nine years ago, she never dreamed she would one day walk in an Australian fashion show.

Four days ago the young indigenous model was offered the opportunity of a lifetime - a spot on the catwalk at Melbourne Fashion Week.

It's an exciting time for the teenager who normally spends her time at school or playing rugby league.

"I went to NAIDOC Fashion Week last year so I thought I would apply for the Melbourne show," Brooke said.

"When I got the email to say I'd been accepted I was so happy.

"My mum was so excited for me."

Brooke first started modelling at eight years old to boost her confidence.

She would travel to Mackay every fortnight to perfect her skills at local agency Brooke Lee Modelling.

"I was really shy at first but as I practised I became more and more comfortable in front of the camera," she said.

"I'm actually more confident with speeches and presentations at school because of my experience modelling.

"Getting up in front of the class is easy now because I've walked in front of massive crowds."

Last year Brooke won Miss Teen Queensland and was a finalist in the Miss Teen Australia pageant in 2016 and 2017.

The experience she has gained from past competitions has prepared her for the Melbourne show.

"I'm looking forward to representing my culture and I think it will be a really great experience," Brooke said.

"I've walked in front of big crowds before so I don't feel nervous, more excited."

Brooke is hoping to gain exposure and make new connections during her time in Melbourne.

Although she is currently completing a traineeship in banking and administration, modelling as a career would be a dream.

"I would like to pursue a career in modelling because I really enjoy it," Brooke said.

"I think walking in the Melbourne Fashion Show will be a good stepping stone for other opportunities and it will help me get my name out there."

Brooke said she felt humbled to be able to represent her small town on a national platform.

"I'm definitely proud of myself and I know my friends and family are very happy for me," she said.

"It goes to show you don't have to live in a big city to achieve your goals."