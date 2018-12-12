Menu
CAUGHT IN ACT: Robert Allan Geiszler, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drink driving.
Mooring bad decision by drunk fisherman

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Dec 2018 5:49 PM
A FISHERMAN had planned on camping after a day of fishing and drinking off Capricorn Coast waters but drove his boat home after discovering his anchor rope had snapped.

Robert Allan Geiszler, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Gieszler on Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Rosslyn Bay, at 12.05am on November 18 as his Landcruiser towed his boat on a trailer.

He initially claimed he'd only had one beer to drink before driving, but after police noticed many empty cans in the passenger footwell of the car and Geiszler returning a blood alcohol content reading of 0.192, he confessed to consuming about eight cans of beer in 12 hours.

The father of two had his licence suspended immediately by police.

Defence lawyer Mitch Jamieson said after discovering the anchor rope having snapped, Geiszler had three choices - allow the boat to drift, impose on a friend to help get his boat home, or the poor decision which led him to court of drink driving.

Magistrate Cameron Press said 0.192% was a high reading.

"It's a dangerous reading," he added.

Mr Press ordered Geiszler, a carpenter, to pay a $1000 fine and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

