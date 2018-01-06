Moore Park was alone in deluge

MOORE Park Beach copped a drenching as rain bucketed down on the seaside town yesterday.

What started as a light shower in the early hours of the morning quickly escalated, with 115mm of rain recorded in just two hours and more than 170mm over four hours.

The downpour came after a week of afternoon thunderstorms, hail the size of 20c pieces and people almost struck by lightning.

Moorlands Road was left resembling a lagoon after just 41mm of rain yesterday, while various low-lying sections of Moore Park Road were completely submerged by flash flooding.

There are reports of four-wheel drives struggling to travel along the main road in and out of Moore Park Beach.

Residents complied a list of roads affected by rising water.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region was in the midst of "hit and miss” storm activity and it wasn't certain yet whether the skies would dry up or if the soggy conditions would continue.

Just as fast as the dark clouds appeared, the rain was gone by 3.30pm.

Water over the roads had begun receding from 3pm rapidly, with the exception of the S-Bends, where the water took an more than an hour to recede before small cars could consider crossing.

The deluge that hit Moore Park Beach hit them and them alone.

In comparison, Bundaberg only recorded about 4mm of rain between 9am and 4pm yesterday.

Despite a mostly sunny forecast for the south-east districts of Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a slight chance of a morning shower today about the Wide Bay coast.

However, it is expected to clear in the afternoon in good news for people who want to head outdoors.

The next spot of rain for the region may fall on Tuesday, when a 40 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning, has been forecast by the bureau.

A the time of print, there were no severe weather warnings for the Wide Bay Burnett region.

To stay up-to-date with the latest weather warnings, visit www.bom.com.au.