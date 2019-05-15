Menu
PEEPING TOM: The teenager came face to face with a man after going to close the curtains.
Crime

Moore Park teen comes face to face with peeping Tom

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th May 2019 6:38 PM
POLICE have been called to a Moore Park Beach residence after reports a peeping Tom was lurking outside a woman's house.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said an 18-year-old and 45-year-old woman were in the Lillypilly Place home when the younger woman went to put a movie on, got up to close the curtain and saw a man looking back at her.

The incident happened about 11.45pm last night.

Snr Const Webb said the teenager screamed, ran to another room to inform her mother and then both women saw the man escape over the back fence.

She said the man was believed to be Caucasian in appearance, between 20 and 30 years age and with dark curly or wavy hair.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900939484.

