Moore Park shocker: 1 in 8 drivers tested positive for drugs

ONE in eight Moore Park Beach drivers tested for drug driving in a two-day police blitz returned a positive result.

The operation caught-out 33 drivers for a variety of offences, including drug driving and one possession of a weapon.

Bundaberg police combined forces with the Road Policing Command and Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad in a coordinated traffic operation at the beach-side community on Monday and Tuesday.

It targeted a range of traffic offences, but specifically drink and drug driving, which saw almost 1000 drivers pulled over.

Out of these drivers, 16 people will now appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in relation to offences detected.

These include a 27-year-old woman who was found in possession of a baton in her car. She was charged with possessing a restricted item.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man who was subject to an interlock device in his car for a period of four years in June, was found to have no such device fitted without exemption. He was charged with driving a vehicle subject to interlock condition-interlock not fitted.

Acting Senior Constable Tina Bland congratulation the 946 drivers who were intercepted and identified as obeying the road rules.

"Amongst the numerous other traffic offences eight in 60 drug driver tests being found positive,” she said.

"That's one in eight drivers driving whilst a relevant drug is present, which is extremely concerning, putting their lives and the lives of all road users at risk.”

She said the operation was conducted to ensure community safety of Moore Park Beach residents.

"It is a community 25km away from Bundaberg, but as part of our area the Bundaberg police are committed to reducing road trauma, enforcing road rules, detecting and disrupting crime in the greater Bundaberg area,” she said.

"Unfortunately, a small percentage of motorists are still placing other road users at risk by failing to comply with the road rules and regulations.

"Bundaberg Police are committed to the safety of the Moore Park Beach community and will continue to perform random and targeted patrols as well as co-ordinated operations.”

Some statistics from the operation:

. 979 random breath tests conducted;

. Three drink drivers identified

. 60 Random Drug Tests conducted

. Eight drug drivers

. Two unlicensed drivers

. One driver without interlock

. One disqualified driver, plus unregistered/uninsured vehicle and mobile phone

. One possession of a weapon