Moore Park residents ask to be taken out of Flynn

BUNDY is just up the road and Gladstone over two hours drive, so for Moore Park Beach residents a federal political barrier should tumble.

In what is a "no brainer”, Moore Park Beach Community Association wants its Federal boundary to be readjusted to remove it from the seat of Flynn and back into the seat of Hinkler, whose MP Keith Pitt is based in Bundaberg.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd lives in Gladstone and because of his vast electorate is rarely spotted in the seaside village just 20 kilometres from Bundaberg.

Both are LNP-held seats and the issue is not a political one to dump Ken for Kevin.

Residents believe their common interests are mostly in line with Bundaberg.

Association president and beach resident Shanelle Pekin said it wrote to the Australian Electoral Commission as part of submissions into electoral boundary changes.

Ms Pekin said residents and business operators had questioned why they were in Flynn following the 2016 election.

She said the push was not political or to do with any dissatisfaction with Mr O'Dowd as their political representative.

"Residents have kept asking us to put in a submission to the AEC to bring us into Hinkler as we are so close,” she said.

"Everyone comes into Bundaberg: our employment, schools, health care and shopping, even fire and ambulance is there.

"It more reflects our lives and needs ... being part of Flynn we are more easily forgotten.

"It is hard to get our voices heard. And it is hard to access his (Ken O'Dowd's) office.

"We are far away from his office and it's not easy for him to come down if we don't fit into his busy schedule.”

Mr Pitt said it was great people had exercised their democratic rights by making submissions.

He said the AEC acted independently and would decide on electoral boundaries using criteria such as common interest and voting quotas.

He said if common sense prevailed there would be substantial changes to some regional areas.

Mr O'Dowd's office was asked for comment but none was received.