AN 18-YEAR-OLD male from Moore Park has been charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.

The man allegedly had five grams of magic mushrooms and a small amount of a cannabis leaf in his possession.

A police spokeswoman said the magic mushrooms had allegedly been freshly picked that morning.

He will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 24.