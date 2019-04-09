Moore Park locals rallying for a beach without sharks

SAFETY BARRIERS: Cheryl Hay, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Alicia Bauer (with her son Evan Bauer) are calling for safer swimming areas at Moore Park Beach.

MOORE Park beachgoers are calling for safer swimming areas to be implemented to reduce the risk of shark attacks.

The push comes after Moore Park Beach was closed several times because of sharks.

Moore Park Beach woman Cheryl Hay said an enclosed swimming area would allow residents, the wider community and visitors to have somewhere safe to swim.

"A lot of people are not comfortable with swimming in the ocean,” she said.

"A group of us thought it would be great to have an enclosed area and that's why we put this petition together and have had Stephen Bennett come on board and support us.”

She said barriers similar to those being used in Western Australia would be great for the beach.

"There are some on the Queensland coast but they are being used quite extensively in WA,” she said.

"They would allow smaller marine life to still swim happily, but larger sea animals can't get through.”

Mrs Hay said while there hadn't been a shark attack at Moore Park Beach since 2007, the thought of one happening still played on the minds of residents.

She said so far the support for the idea had been fantastic.

"We've had a paper petition out for about three or four weeks and have over 100 signatures on that,” she said.

"As of today (Monday), the online one has 61 signatures.

"We don't have a set number we need to get to, but it would be lovely if the community could get behind the idea and it would be wonderful if we could get at least a third of Moore Park residents to sign it. We're hopeful with the support of the community the government will look at it favourably.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has jumped on board and will be taking the petition to the State Government.

He said many people have approached him about what a safe swimming area would look like at Moore Park Beach.

"It's the community's opinion that it would increase safety for our nippers and beachgoers as well as increase visitation to Moore Park Beach with the area already a choice destination for tourists,” he said.

"We are always happy to support the community and often see success when an issue is raised and supported by residents.

"We understand that further discussions about what a safe swimming area will mean for the marine life, particularly our nesting sea turtles are necessary.

"There are many issues to work thorough regarding maintenance and management and we are also conscious that environment approvals would need to be addressed and met.”

Deputy president of the Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club Julie Davis said they would welcome any help for safer swimming at the beach.

"We are more than happy to work with the community,” she said.

"We'd happily oblige to any talks or meetings about what it would entail.”

Submissions are now open for the petition and close on Thursday, May 9.

If you would like to sign the petition visit https://bit.ly/2I6TYfI.