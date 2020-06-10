Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TREE CARE: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson and Maxine Austin with the large Tuckeroo tree. Photo: Contributed
TREE CARE: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson and Maxine Austin with the large Tuckeroo tree. Photo: Contributed
News

Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Landcare has rewarded another Bundaberg region couple for their commitment to looking after large heritage trees.

The vouchers are being rewarded to residents around the region for looking after native trees on their land.

Maxine and Paul Austin of Moore Park received a $50 voucher to the Bundaberg Landcare Nursery after they took a Tuckeroo tree under their wing.

Mr Johnson said the tree could easily be more than 200 years old.

More stories

Landcare hands out first $50 voucher

Reward for those looking after local trees

“The circumference of the trunk measures 1.8m and that certainly is a record for any Tuckeroo I have seen around Bundaberg,” he said.

Mr Johnson handed out the first voucher last month to a Tantitha couple who were looking after a Burdekin plum tree.

Mr Johnson said Bundaberg Landcare was very concerned about the destruction of remnant littoral coastal rainforest in the Moore Park area.

Mr Johnson called on Bundaberg Regional Council to put a vegetation management act in place to protect native trees.

Council were approached for comment, but were unable to respond by deadline.

bundaberg landcare landcare native trees tree care
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        premium_icon Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

        News The upcoming award show held by Cross Gallery requests entrants to create something using a paper bag.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        premium_icon Man fined for growing marijuana at home

        News He told the court he wanted to have a go at making cannabis oil.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man faces court after police find bumbag of drugs

        premium_icon Man faces court after police find bumbag of drugs

        News The man is charged with multiple drug offences.

        • 10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        • 10th Jun 2020 4:53 AM