Moore Park couple rewarded for their tree care

TREE CARE: Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson and Maxine Austin with the large Tuckeroo tree. Photo: Contributed

BUNDABERG Landcare has rewarded another Bundaberg region couple for their commitment to looking after large heritage trees.

The vouchers are being rewarded to residents around the region for looking after native trees on their land.

Maxine and Paul Austin of Moore Park received a $50 voucher to the Bundaberg Landcare Nursery after they took a Tuckeroo tree under their wing.

Mr Johnson said the tree could easily be more than 200 years old.

“The circumference of the trunk measures 1.8m and that certainly is a record for any Tuckeroo I have seen around Bundaberg,” he said.

Mr Johnson handed out the first voucher last month to a Tantitha couple who were looking after a Burdekin plum tree.

Mr Johnson said Bundaberg Landcare was very concerned about the destruction of remnant littoral coastal rainforest in the Moore Park area.

Mr Johnson called on Bundaberg Regional Council to put a vegetation management act in place to protect native trees.

Council were approached for comment, but were unable to respond by deadline.