Moore Park Beach to get new homes

An 84-lot residential block will be built on Bundaberg Sugar-owned land at Moore Park Beach. Jim Alouat

IT'S BEEN more than a decade since a residential block has been approved at Moore Park Beach.

A lack of suitable land has held back that part of the region.

But that changed yesterday when an 82-residential lot was given the tick of approval by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The land is owned by Bundaberg Sugar and the subdivision will comprise of seven residential lots along Gengers Rd and 75 residential lots will be built along Moore Park Rd.

An 8ha portion of land will be given to the Crown as "conservation wetland area”, and a balance 223.9ha lot will remain in the applicant's ownership.

The long-gestating development began in 2006.

At that time, the proposal was to subdivide the subject land into 514 lots but changed in the intervening years.

Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the project would be developed over five stages.

Concerns were raised during a public notification period regarding how close the land was to wetlands.

Council says the area of the site, 15ha, which contains the residential development footprint, has been assessed by state referral agencies as being suitable for urban development.

Numerous investigations into fauna and flora found on the land have been undertaken following lodgement of the original development application, according to the council.

Multiple assessments and reviews by relevant state and federal departments concluded that the development, including the Gengers Rd area of development, did not introduce unacceptable impacts to the habitat of "endangered” or "threatened” bird species, specifically the coxen's fig parrot and black-breasted button quail.

Cr Sommerfeld it was important to grow areas such as Moore Park Beach for the economic benefit of the region.

"There hasn't been a lot of development because of the lack of land to be subdivided,” he said.

"We approved a tavern development but not more houses.

"Each is dependant on the other.”

All councillors voted in favour of the proposal except councillors Wayne Honor and Peter Heuser, who were not present.