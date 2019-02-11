Moore Park Beach dancers walk the line

JUST DANCE: Pat Walker and the Moore Park Beach line dancers love meeting every week.

DANCING has been a life-long love for Pat Walker, and giving others the opportunity to enjoy her passion has been just as rewarding.

Ms Walker began Moore Park Line Dancers 23 years ago and, even while overcoming numerous hurdles throughout that time, is still the life of the party.

The community group meets once a week on a Thursday to practice together, but it's more than just dancing that keeps them coming back.

"Lots of ladies and gentlemen don't have partners, and if you like dancing, this can keep you going,” Ms Walker said.

"I became a widow and didn't miss my dance partner because I came to this.

"It's a lovely way of dancing, and it's surprising how many people without partners want to dance.”

There are 101 reasons why dancing is good for the mind, body, and soul, and Ms Walker would recommend the activity to anybody.

"Personally, first and foremost, you do it to keep fit,” she said.

"Secondly, the thrill of what you learn as an individual. There are no partners, no other people, you do line dancing for you.”

The internationally trained and travelled dancing queen has been in the business since she was five years of age and said nothing could keep her off the floor for too long.

"I'm a dancer,” she said.

"In fact I've lost four toes and two hips and another knee is coming away, all through dancing.”

Back in the days when it was called jazz ballet, Ms Walker recalls the doctor recommending her toes be straightened as a result of all the time she spent on them.

"The toes were bending and bending, so the doctors decided, as I got into my teens, to carry on ballet to straighten the toes,” she said.

"Which meant straightening and pinning them, and gangrene set in after

surgery.”

Ms Walker lost her most recent toe not so long ago here in Bundaberg.

"I went to England in 2003 and I got caught in a snow blizzard and by the time I got back (to Australia), the gangrene was back again,” she said.

"But I've got my big toes, so I've got balance. That's dancing, if you like it enough.”

As a former teacher, Ms Walker says the one rule of line dancing is rhythm.

"You need rhythm in any dance,” she said.

"80 per cent of people can't count to a beat, but if you can teach the beat you can teach anything.”