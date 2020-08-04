Monto’s Country Women’s branch at risk of closure

QCWA Monto-Bancroft is in danger of folding next year if the branch cannot get more interest. Photo: Facebook/QCWA Monto-Bancroft.

QCWA Monto-Bancroft is in danger of folding next year if the branch cannot get more interest. Photo: Facebook/QCWA Monto-Bancroft.

THE Queensland County Women's Association Monto-Bancroft have reached out to local women in an attempt to save the branch from closure.

Having already merged with the previously independent Bancroft branch a few years ago, Monto is again at risk of folding if they cannot fill all necessary positions for next year.

"We need a president, secretary, treasurer and international officer. To stay open we'd need to have all the positions filled," QCWA Monto-Bancroft President Carla Dahlter said.

"I've had a chat to the division president Maree McKelvie - we're under the Port Curtis division - about where we need to go from here, and a public meeting is the next step to see if we can get enough members to fill the positions."

After reaching out via Facebook, Ms Dahlter says she has already received some interest from local woman who are interested in saving the branch.

A meeting has been scheduled for August 8 to see if the branch can get enough interest from local women. Facebook/QCWA Monto-Bancroft

A meeting has been organised for 2pm on August 8 at the QCWA Monto Room, and the subsequent turnout will determine the fate of the scone-baking fundraising group.

If the branch is saved, Ms Dahlter aspires to further the groups positive influence in the region by selling the building and putting additional funds toward raising money for the community. She currently has her eye on assisting the Rural Crisis Fund.

Ms Dahlter believes that stereotypes about the QCWA - particularly around age - may cause hesitation for some women. However, she would like to assure interested individuals that all are welcome.

"Whoever would be interested in coming on board, age wouldn't matter, as long as they're keen to participate."