Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Monto, Wide Bay in firing line for severe winds and storm

A map showing the storm area.
A map showing the storm area.
Crystal Jones
by

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Biloela, Monto, Baralaba and Moura.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is cancelled.

  • 89 km/h wind gust was reported at Gayndah at 7:03pm
  • 119km/h wind gust was recorded at Kingaroy at 6:20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.15pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Topics:  weather

Bundaberg News Mail
ECQ declares Learmonth, Cooper winners of Bundy by-election

ECQ declares Learmonth, Cooper winners of Bundy by-election

IT'S official: Steve Cooper and John Learmonth will join Bundaberg Regional Council.

LETTERS: We need defence industry here

SPREAD IT AROUND: A reader believes Bundaberg would be the better place for Rheinmetall to manufacture from, not Ipswich.

Readers have their say

Driver told to address her issues

Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Fourth time Sivyer has faced court in past two years

WATCH: Bundy girls' song against bullies

RELEASED: Ariana Brogden and Hayley Wheeler's new song is out now

Teens release anti-bullying song, video

Local Partners