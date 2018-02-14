Monto, Wide Bay in firing line for severe winds and storm

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Biloela, Monto, Baralaba and Moura.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is cancelled.

89 km/h wind gust was reported at Gayndah at 7:03pm

119km/h wind gust was recorded at Kingaroy at 6:20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.15pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.