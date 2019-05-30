Menu
ON THE BALL: Monto State High School's volleyball team. Front Row (L-R): Fayeona Herrera, Charley Wilson, Zarah Smith, Lizzie Younger. Middle Row (L-R): Sophie McLaughlan, Matylda Dow, Emilee Myles. Back Row (L-R): Britany Staines, Melissa Birch. Alex Treacy
News

Monto team is ready to play ball

Alex Treacy
by
30th May 2019 11:27 AM

AFTER falling agonisingly short of the play-offs in last year's Volleyball Queensland Intermediate Schools Cup, Monto State High School's Year 10 volleyball team is hungry to go one further in this year's competition in Toowoomba.

"We lost the important game," player Zarah Smith said of last year's competition.

"We lost one game, the game to get us into the top four, by two points," coach Danielle Sinclair said.

Sinclair, a physical education teacher at the school, said her team had been training for its redemption since September/October last year.

She said her players would have to adjust to the frigid temperatures in Toowoomba if they were to progress deeper into the competition this year.

"It's our once-a-year competition that we're really excited for," Sinclair said.

The team will be captained by Britany Staines, who said her job would be to uplift the team and act as a conduit between coach Sinclair and the rest of the players.

13 teams are in Monto's Div 2 Blue competition.

They will play matches against St John Fisher College (Brisbane), Lockyer District High School (Gatton) and All Hallows' School (Brisbane) tomorrow, and Fairholme College (Toowoomba) and Mountain Creek State High School (Mountain Creek) Saturday.

They have a sixth game against Springfield Anglican College (Springfield) on Sunday morning and will hope to be a contender for finals that afternoon.

The team is boosted by the presence of Smith and Melissa Birch, both of whom recently played for Wide Bay in the Queensland School Sports Volleyball State Championships in Caloundra, where they were the only two players not from Maryborough.

"I'm a very proud coach," Sinclair said.

