Monto Show kept alive through carcass competition

IN THE RING: Brahman cattle in the ring at a previous event. This year’s carcass competition was held without spectators due to coronavirus restrictions. Picture: File

CORONAVIRUS couldn't stop the Monto Show from pitting the region's huge heifers and strong steers against each other in the annual carcass competition.

The competition was held at the Monto Showgrounds earlier this month, where up to 31 head of cattle were judged in seven categories.

Carcass competition steward Girlie Goodie said the event had to be held without spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.

"We met at the showgrounds, and we ended up putting the cattle straight onto the truck," Ms Goodie said.

"With the restrictions on we couldn't have our presentations, but we're planning on holding those later down the line."

The Monto Show was scheduled for May 23 this year, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Despite the restrictions, Ms Goodie was still proud the carcass competition could go on.

"It was good that we could recognise it in that way, raising a few funds while keeping up interest for the show," she said.

"The cattle were very good as well, and we're very appreciative for the competitors and sponsors that came forward."

Results:

Class 218 Single Trade Ox: 1st K & D Goody, 2nd Boogal Cattle, 3rd H. Goody (Sponsored by Waratah Longhorns).

Class 219 Single Steer: 1st TA, AM, MA Hampson, 2nd TA, AM, MA Hampson, 3rd Boogal Cattle (Sponsored by Teys Biloela).

Class 220 Tom Goody Pen of 3: 1st GP & WA Coulston, 2nd Booyal Cattle (Sponsored by the Goody Family).

Class 221 Trade Heifer: 1st EJ Goody, 2nd BF and G Goody, 3rd EJ Goody (Sponsored by Flemings Auto).

Highest Grass Feed Carcass (in memory of Mr B. Campbell): GP and WA Coulston.

Champion Carcass: GP and WA Coulston (Sponsored by MRT).

Reserve Champion Carcass: K & D Goody (Sponsored by MRT).